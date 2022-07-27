  • Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki hits a double against the Pirates in Chicago on Tuesday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki hits a double against the Pirates in Chicago on Tuesday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

  • Kyodo

Chicago – Seiya Suzuki launched a solo homer and scored two runs in a 2-for-4 outing Tuesday as the Chicago Cubs beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-2 and extended their win streak to six.

Two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani, meanwhile, blasted his 21st home run of the year to help the Los Angeles Angels blank the Kansas City Royals 6-0 and even their series.

