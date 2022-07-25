  • Ichinojo speaks during an online news conference on Monday. | KYODO
    Ichinojo speaks during an online news conference on Monday. | KYODO

  • KYODO

Nagoya Grand Sumo Tournament winner Ichinojo has set his sights on promotion to ozeki, the newly minted champion said Monday.

The Mongolian-born rank-and-filer, who is the biggest man in sumo’s top division at 192 cm, and 211 kg, captured his first Emperor’s Cup by finishing the 15-day meet on Sunday with a 12-3 record.

