  • Max Verstappen celebrates on the podium after winning the French Grand Prix Le Castellet, France, on Sunday. | REUTERS
  • AFP-JIJI

Le Castellet, France – World champion Max Verstappen took full advantage of Charles Leclerc crashing out of the lead to extend his advantage in this year’s title race with a crushing victory ahead of Lewis Hamilton in the sun-baked French Grand Prix on Sunday.

The 24-year-old Dutchman drove with flawless control in the searing heat to guide his Red Bull home 10.587 seconds ahead of Mercedes’ Hamilton, in his 300th race, with George Russell in the second Mercedes beating Sergio Perez in the other Red Bull, for third.

