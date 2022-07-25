Nishinomiya, Hyogo Prefecture – Joe Gunkel allowed six singles over six innings and three relievers completed the shutout as the Hanshin Tigers beat the DeNA BayStars 1-0 to go into the All-Star break in a tie for second in the Central League on Sunday.
Gunkel (5-5), who got some big plays from his fielders, struck out four batters without issuing a walk, and Yusuke Oyama plated the game’s only run with a fourth-inning sacrifice fly off BayStars starter Haruhiro Hamaguchi (4-4).
