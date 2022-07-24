  • Sakura Yosozumi participates in the women's park competition at the X Games in Vista, California, on Saturday. | KYODO
  • Kyodo

Vista, California – Japan’s Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Sakura Yosozumi finished second in women’s skateboarding park Saturday at the X Games, with compatriot and Tokyo runner-up Kokona Hiraki third.

Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist Sky Brown, who was born in Japan to a Japanese mother and who skates for her British father’s homeland, was the winner. Yosozumi won the event at April’s Japan X Games in April in Chiba.

