Vista, California – Japan’s Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Sakura Yosozumi finished second in women’s skateboarding park Saturday at the X Games, with compatriot and Tokyo runner-up Kokona Hiraki third.
Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist Sky Brown, who was born in Japan to a Japanese mother and who skates for her British father’s homeland, was the winner. Yosozumi won the event at April’s Japan X Games in April in Chiba.
