Charles Barkley plans to put his wicked slice on display in the LIV Golf Series Pro-Am at Trump National in Bedminster, New Jersey, and a broadcasting role could soon follow, the New York Post reported Thursday.

Barkley has a three-year contract worth $30 million with TNT, working multiple events including the Emmy-winning “Inside the NBA” studio show alongside Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal.

