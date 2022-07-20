Japan eased past Hong Kong 6-0 to begin their East Asian Football Federation E-1 Championship on Tuesday as the three starting forwards of Takuma Nishimura, Yuki Soma and Shuto Machino each hit a brace.
Hajime Moriyasu called up an entirely J. League-based side for the tournament as his players excelled in a rare chance to impress the manager with the World Cup in Qatar just four months away.
