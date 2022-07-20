  • American League outfielder Giancarlo Stanton of the New York Yankees celebrates after being named Ted Williams Most Valuable Player of the 2022 All Star game at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    American League outfielder Giancarlo Stanton of the New York Yankees celebrates after being named Ted Williams Most Valuable Player of the 2022 All Star game at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

  • AFP-JIJI

  • SHARE

Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton and Minnesota’s Byron Buxton hit back-to-back home runs to key the American League’s 3-2 victory in the 92nd Major League Baseball All-Star Game on Tuesday.

Stanton, who has 24 homers in the first half of the season, belted a 457-foot game-tying two-run home run off Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin in the top of the fourth.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , ,