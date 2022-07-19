Lone yokozuna Terunofuji comfortably defeated rank-and-file opponent Sadanoumi to remain on top of the leaderboard alongside three other wrestlers at the Nagoya Grand Sumo Tournament on Tuesday.
No. 2 maegashira Ichinojo, No. 6 Tobizaru and No. 8 Nishikigi also occupy the top rung with 8-2 records after the leading pack was thinned out on Day 10 of the 15-day tournament at Nagoya’s Dolphins Arena.
