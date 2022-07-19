  • (From left) Britain's David King, Cyprus' Milan Trajkovic, USA's Devon Allen, Liberia's Wellington Zaza and Japan's Shunsuke Izumiya compete in the men's 110-meter hurdle heat during the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI
  • Reuters

Three more Japanese athletes and one coach tested positive for COVID-19 at the World Athletics Championships on Monday, the country’s athletics federation, the JAAF, said — taking the total number of cases in the delegation up to 15.

The latest group of infections comes after seven members of Japan’s team tested positive on Saturday.

