In light of a report that he turned down a 15-year, $440 million contract offer, Washington Nationals star Juan Soto faced questions about his future with the club Monday during media availability for the MLB All-Star Game in Los Angeles.
Soto called the leak “pretty frustrating,” but said his motivation for now was to concentrate on baseball.
