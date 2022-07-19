  • Nationals right fielder Juan Soto speaks during a media availability at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Monday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
In light of a report that he turned down a 15-year, $440 million contract offer, Washington Nationals star Juan Soto faced questions about his future with the club Monday during media availability for the MLB All-Star Game in Los Angeles.

Soto called the leak “pretty frustrating,” but said his motivation for now was to concentrate on baseball.

