Jacksonville, Florida – Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Yuto Horigome won the first stop of this year’s Street League Skateboarding Championship Tour on Sunday, as Japanese men claimed the top two podium spots.
Horigome scored 28.1 points out of a possible 30 in Jacksonville, Florida, to overcome compatriot Sora Shirai, whose 27.8 points gave him a career-best second-place finish in the men’s competition. Portugal’s Gustavo Ribeiro finished third.
