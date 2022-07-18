  • The Angels' Shohei Ohtani (left) and Mike Trout were both named to this year's AL All-Star team | KYODO
Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani – baseball’s would-be saviors – need rescuing themselves.

Their Los Angeles Angels are headed toward another dreadful finish, another missed postseason. They’ve got an interim manager, a long-shot plan to build a contender one day and a 39-53 record.

