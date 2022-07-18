Aito Takeda scored a run and drove in another Monday as the Seibu Lions kept up their pursuit of the Pacific League pennant with a 5-1 comeback win over the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters.
The Lions, who started the day a half-game back from the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks in the race for the PL lead, completed a 2-1 series victory against the last-place Fighters at Sapporo Dome.
