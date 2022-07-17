  • Athletes representing Tokyo Unite's 14 members take part in the ceremonial first pitch before the Giants-Swallows game at Tokyo Dome on July 7. | KYODO
    Athletes representing Tokyo Unite's 14 members take part in the ceremonial first pitch before the Giants-Swallows game at Tokyo Dome on July 7. | KYODO
  • SHARE

From the age of 5, Kosuke Kitajima’s life has revolved around the pool.

Now, the four-time Olympic champion is navigating uncharted waters as the founder of Tokyo Unite, a new alliance intended to bolster professional sport’s marketing presence in the capital and foster deeper community ties.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,