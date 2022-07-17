  • Rory McIlroy (left) and Viktor Hovland celebrate on the 10th hole during the third round of the British Open in St. Andrews, Scotland, on Saturday. | REUTERS
St. Andrews, Scotland – Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland were locked together four shots clear at the top of the British Open leaderboard after taming St. Andrews with matching third rounds of 66 on Saturday.

Norwegian Hovland made a fast start with four birdies in a row from the third before Northern Ireland’s McIlroy chipped in from a greenside bunker to eagle the 10th hole and edged ahead with a birdie on 14.

