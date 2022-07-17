  • Fighters pitcher Naoyuki Uwasawa (left) returns to the dugout after the seventh inning of his team's game against the Lions in Sapporo on Saturday. | KYODO
    Fighters pitcher Naoyuki Uwasawa (left) returns to the dugout after the seventh inning of his team's game against the Lions in Sapporo on Saturday. | KYODO

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

Sapporo – Naoyuki Uwasawa pitched into the eighth inning to earn the victory as the Pacific League’s last-place Nippon Ham Fighters rolled off their seventh straight win 1-0 over the Seibu Lions on Saturday.

At Sapporo Dome, Uwasawa (6-5) allowed five hits and three walks over 7⅓ innings to outduel Kona Takahashi (6-7) and hold off the Lions, who fell a half-game out of first place.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,