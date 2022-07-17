Sapporo – Naoyuki Uwasawa pitched into the eighth inning to earn the victory as the Pacific League’s last-place Nippon Ham Fighters rolled off their seventh straight win 1-0 over the Seibu Lions on Saturday.
At Sapporo Dome, Uwasawa (6-5) allowed five hits and three walks over 7⅓ innings to outduel Kona Takahashi (6-7) and hold off the Lions, who fell a half-game out of first place.
