Nagoya – Demotion-threatened ozeki Shodai ended No. 2 maegashira Ichinojo’s perfect start at the Nagoya Grand Sumo Tournament after seven days on Saturday, with seven wrestlers now a win behind the sole leader.
Ichinojo (6-1) had beaten yokozuna Terunofuji as well as ozeki Takakeisho and Mitakeumi over the past three days but the struggling third ozeki, Shodai (3-4), showed what he is capable of at Dolphins Arena.
