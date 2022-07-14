  • The Royals' Andrew Benintendi is one of 10 Kansas City players who will miss the team's series in Toronto due to not being vaccinated against COVID-19. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
The Kansas City Royals will be without 10 unvaccinated players who won’t travel to Toronto for a four-game series that begins Thursday, manager Mike Matheny told reporters.

Due to Canada’s vaccine requirement, the 10 players will be placed on the restricted list and won’t be paid or receive service time.

