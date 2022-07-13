  • Tiger Woods attends a news conference ahead of the British Open in St. Andrews, Scotland, on Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI
St. Andrews, Scotland – Tiger Woods warned players who have jumped to the rebel LIV Golf Invitational Series to enjoy the British Open while they can, because the door to the major championships could soon be closed.

The Open had hoped for a halt to the escalating hostilities between the PGA and DP Tours and the LIV Series during its 150th anniversary celebrations, but the bitterness surfaced again on Tuesday with Woods taking aim at the big-money Saudi-backed venture.

