    Novak Djokovic holds up the Wimbledon winner's trophy during a welcoming ceremony in Belgrade on Monday. | REUTERS

Belgrade – Novak Djokovic is hoping to be allowed to play at the Australian Open next year despite being kicked out of the country over his vaccination status in January, the Serbian told state television RTS on Monday.

Djokovic won the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon titles in 2021 but was unable to defend his Melbourne Park crown due to his refusal to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

