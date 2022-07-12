  • The International Olympic Committee has urged its member federations to remove Russian and Belarusian athletes from competitions. | REUTERS
Athletes from Russia and Belarus may not be allowed to compete at the Paris 2024 Games over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, senior International Olympic Committee member Craig Reedie said.

The IOC issued guidance to sports governing bodies in February to remove the two countries’ athletes from competition. Belarus has been used as a staging ground for Russia’s invasion, which Moscow calls a “special military operation.”

