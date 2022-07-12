Birmingham, Alabama – Japan’s Ami Yuasa won the women’s breakdancing gold medal at the World Games on Sunday as her compatriot Ayumi Fukushima, last year’s world champion, claimed bronze.
Yuasa beat Fukushima in the semifinals and Sunny Choi of the United States in the final, both by a 4-0 score from the panel of judges. Fukushima defeated China’s Liu Qingyi 4-0 in the bronze medal battle.
