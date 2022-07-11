Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani has been named to the All-Star Game as a pitcher and batter for the second consecutive season, MLB announced Sunday.
The 28-year-old Japanese star, who was the American League MVP in 2021, became the first player in All-Star history to be named to the contest as a pitcher and hitter last season.
