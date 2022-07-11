  • The Angels' Shohei Ohtani was voted into the All-Star game as the AL designated hitter by the fans and was also listed as a pitcher when the full rosters were announced on Sunday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    The Angels' Shohei Ohtani was voted into the All-Star game as the AL designated hitter by the fans and was also listed as a pitcher when the full rosters were announced on Sunday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

  • AFP-JIJI

  • SHARE

Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani has been named to the All-Star Game as a pitcher and batter for the second consecutive season, MLB announced Sunday.

The 28-year-old Japanese star, who was the American League MVP in 2021, became the first player in All-Star history to be named to the contest as a pitcher and hitter last season.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,