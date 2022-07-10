  • Greg Norman, CEO of the LIV Golf Series, has not been invited to festivities celebrating the 150th anniversary of the British Open. | REUTERS
The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St. Andrews isn’t inviting Greg Norman, a two-time winner of the British Open, to take part in festivities next week celebrating the tournament’s 150th anniversary because of his involvement with the LIV Golf Series.

As a result, he won’t be playing in the Celebration of Champions event on Monday or attending a dinner for champions later in the week.

