  • AlphaTauri driver Yuki Tsunoda arrives prior to the first practice session ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix in Spielberg, Austria, on Friday. | AFP-JIJI
  Reuters

Formula One racer Yuki Tsunoda thinks it will take time to reap the benefits from working with a new sports psychologist assigned to him by Red Bull, he said on Thursday.

The 22-year-old, who drives for Red Bull’s sister team AlphaTauri, has become a fan favorite for his outbursts on the team radio during races and candid comments about the sport.

