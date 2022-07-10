Formula One racer Yuki Tsunoda thinks it will take time to reap the benefits from working with a new sports psychologist assigned to him by Red Bull, he said on Thursday.
The 22-year-old, who drives for Red Bull’s sister team AlphaTauri, has become a fan favorite for his outbursts on the team radio during races and candid comments about the sport.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.