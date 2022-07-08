  • Yusei Kikuchi pitches against the A's in Oakland on Tuesday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    Yusei Kikuchi pitches against the A's in Oakland on Tuesday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

  • KYODO

  • SHARE

Seattle – The Toronto Blue Jays have placed left-hander Yusei Kikuchi on the 15-day injured list with a neck strain, the team said Thursday.

The 31-year-old former Seibu Lions star has struggled on the mound recently and was knocked out after just 2⅓ innings in his last start in Oakland on Tuesday.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

,