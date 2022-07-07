  • The Browns traded quarterback Baker Mayfield to the Panthers on Wednesday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
Despite the uncertainty surrounding the immediate future of Deshaun Watson, the Cleveland Browns traded quarterback Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers on Wednesday.

The deal, which is pending a physical, will reportedly see Cleveland pay Mayfield $10.5 million this season while Carolina will pay the fifth-year signal-caller $5 million.

