  • Jazz center Rudy Gobert dunks against the Mavericks during a game in Salt Lake City in April. Gobert was traded to the Timberwolves on Wednesday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    Jazz center Rudy Gobert dunks against the Mavericks during a game in Salt Lake City in April. Gobert was traded to the Timberwolves on Wednesday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

  • AFP-JIJI

  • SHARE

Three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert said his mission with his new team is simple.

“The goal is to win a championship, that’s what I came here to do,” the 30-year-old French center said at an introductory news conference days after reports of his trade from the Utah Jazz to the Minnesota Timberwolves shook up the NBA offseason.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,