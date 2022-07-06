It took Cameron Norrie over three sets to get “locked in” to the task of taming David Goffin in the Wimbledon quarterfinals on Tuesday, but the Briton knows he cannot afford to leave it so late in his next match as he will be facing a rival his Belgian victim described as “an alien.”

Over the last two decades, British fans have become accustomed to being taken on five-set rollercoaster rides on tennis’ most famous stage, by four-time Wimbledon semifinalist Tim Henman and then twice champion Andy Murray.