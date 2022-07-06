London – It took Cameron Norrie over three sets to get “locked in” to the task of taming David Goffin in the Wimbledon quarterfinals on Tuesday, but the Briton knows he cannot afford to leave it so late in his next match as he will be facing a rival his Belgian victim described as “an alien.”
Over the last two decades, British fans have become accustomed to being taken on five-set rollercoaster rides on tennis’ most famous stage, by four-time Wimbledon semifinalist Tim Henman and then twice champion Andy Murray.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.