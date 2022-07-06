  • Cameron Norrie waves to the crowd after winning his Wimbledon quarterfinal match against David Goffin in London on Tuesday. | REUTERS
    Cameron Norrie waves to the crowd after winning his Wimbledon quarterfinal match against David Goffin in London on Tuesday. | REUTERS

  • Reuters

  • SHARE

London – It took Cameron Norrie over three sets to get “locked in” to the task of taming David Goffin in the Wimbledon quarterfinals on Tuesday, but the Briton knows he cannot afford to leave it so late in his next match as he will be facing a rival his Belgian victim described as “an alien.”

Over the last two decades, British fans have become accustomed to being taken on five-set rollercoaster rides on tennis’ most famous stage, by four-time Wimbledon semifinalist Tim Henman and then twice champion Andy Murray.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

,