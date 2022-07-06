  • Ukraine's World Games sumo team poses for photos with students before a training session in Soka, Saitama prefecture, on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI
    Ukraine's World Games sumo team poses for photos with students before a training session in Soka, Saitama prefecture, on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI

Soka, Saitama Pref. – A team of Ukrainian sumo wrestlers whose training was interrupted by Russia's invasion are aiming for global glory after a monthlong camp in the home of the ancient Japanese sport.

The six-strong Ukrainian amateur sumo team flew to the U.S. state of Alabama on Tuesday to compete in the World Games, an Olympic-like event featuring sports that are not contested at the Summer Games.

