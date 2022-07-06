  • Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki (right) high fives teammates following their win over the Brewers in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Tuesday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
  • Kyodo

Milwaukee, Wisconsin – Seiya Suzuki homered for the second day in a row since coming off the injured list, lining a two-run shot to help the Chicago Cubs beat the Milwaukee Brewers 8-3 on Tuesday.

Suzuki, who hit an inside-the-park solo homer in his first MLB game in 39 days on Monday, the day he was activated from the IL, broke a 2-2 tie with his homer in the fifth off Milwaukee starter Jason Alexander (2-1).

