Figure skating icon Mao Asada, the women’s silver medalist at the 2010 Vancouver Games, said Monday she is staging a new ice show around Japan from September through next March.
The show, named “Beyond,” arrives on the back of her “Thanks Tour,” one that she produced for the first time and that was held between May 2018 and April 2021.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.