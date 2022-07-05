  • Mao Asada discusses her upcoming ice show, 'Beyond,' at a news conference on Monday. | KYODO
    Mao Asada discusses her upcoming ice show, "Beyond," at a news conference on Monday. | KYODO

  • Kyodo

Figure skating icon Mao Asada, the women’s silver medalist at the 2010 Vancouver Games, said Monday she is staging a new ice show around Japan from September through next March.

The show, named “Beyond,” arrives on the back of her “Thanks Tour,” one that she produced for the first time and that was held between May 2018 and April 2021.

