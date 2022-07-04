  • Novak Djokovic reached the quarterfinals at Wimbledon for the 13th time on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI
London – Six-time champion Novak Djokovic reached his 13th Wimbledon quarterfinal on Sunday as injury-stricken rival Roger Federer revealed his desire to play at the All England Club “one more time.”

Top seed Djokovic, who is seeking to match Pete Sampras as a seven-time champion, defeated Dutch wild card Tim van Rijthoven, 6-2, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2.

