    IOC President Thomas Bach shakes hands with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy prior to their meeting in Kyiv Sunday. | UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE / VIA REUTERS

Kyiv – Olympics chief Thomas Bach on Sunday said the organization would ensure that Ukrainian athletes could compete at the 2024 Games despite the Russian invasion.

Speaking during a visit to Kyiv to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Bach pledged to increase the amount of IOC funding for athletes from the war-torn nation.

