  • Padres starter Yu Darvish pitches against the Dodgers in Los Angeles on Saturday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
  • Kyodo

Los Angeles – Yu Darvish gave up three first-inning home runs on the way to his fourth loss Saturday as the San Diego Padres were beaten 7-2 by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Over six innings, Darvish (7-4) surrendered five runs on eight hits, including solo homers to Freddie Freeman, Will Smith and Justin Turner in the first at Dodger Stadium, where the National League West leaders completed a 3-0 series sweep.

