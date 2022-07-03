Los Angeles – Yu Darvish gave up three first-inning home runs on the way to his fourth loss Saturday as the San Diego Padres were beaten 7-2 by the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Over six innings, Darvish (7-4) surrendered five runs on eight hits, including solo homers to Freddie Freeman, Will Smith and Justin Turner in the first at Dodger Stadium, where the National League West leaders completed a 3-0 series sweep.
