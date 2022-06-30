  • Tadej Pogacar rides during a training session in Koge, Denmark, on Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI
    Tadej Pogacar rides during a training session in Koge, Denmark, on Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI

  REUTERS

  • SHARE

Paris – Tadej Pogacar will be the man to beat as he targets his third consecutive Tour de France title when the race sets off on Friday, with the 23-year-old Slovenian looking to become one of the sport’s all-time great riders.

Dubbed the “Baby Cannibal” for his similarities to former five-time winner Eddy “The Cannibal” Merckx, Pogacar has already won the UAE Tour, the Tirreno-Adriatico and Tour of Slovenia stage races this season as well as the Strade Bianche one-day classic.

