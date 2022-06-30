Anaheim, California – Shohei Ohtani continued his red-hot form on the mound, striking out 11 and stretching his scoreless streak to a career-high 21⅔ innings in the Los Angeles Angels’ 4-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox.
The two-way star earned his fourth straight win while bringing his strikeout total to 101 for the season. He threw 108 pitches, the same as his previous start, allowing five hits and a walk over 5⅔ innings.
