  • Novak Djokovic celebrates after his win over Thanasi Kokkinakis during the second round at Wimbledon in London on Sunday | REUTERS
London – Defending champion Novak Djokovic reached the third round at Wimbledon for the 16th time on Wednesday, while rival Andy Murray suffered the earliest exit of his career at the All England Club.

The top-seeded Djokovic brushed aside 79th-ranked Thanasi Kokkinakis of Australia 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 and will now face fellow Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic.

