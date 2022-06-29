  • Former German player and World Cup winner Lothar Matthaus attends the unveiling ceremony of Qatar's official 2022 FIFA World Cup poster at Hamad International Airport in Doha on June 15. | AFP-JIJI
    Former German player and World Cup winner Lothar Matthaus attends the unveiling ceremony of Qatar's official 2022 FIFA World Cup poster at Hamad International Airport in Doha on June 15. | AFP-JIJI

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

AL WAKRAH, Qatar – Germany legend Lothar Matthaus warned against complacency but voiced confidence in his country beating Group E rival Japan at this year’s World Cup in Qatar.

The 61-year-old former great urged Germany to focus on itself ahead of its opener against the Samurai Blue on Nov. 23 at Khalifa International Stadium. Spain and Costa Rica also await the four-time winner in the group stage.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,