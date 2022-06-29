AL WAKRAH, Qatar – Germany legend Lothar Matthaus warned against complacency but voiced confidence in his country beating Group E rival Japan at this year’s World Cup in Qatar.
The 61-year-old former great urged Germany to focus on itself ahead of its opener against the Samurai Blue on Nov. 23 at Khalifa International Stadium. Spain and Costa Rica also await the four-time winner in the group stage.
