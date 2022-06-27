  • Rams receiver Cooper Kupp practices during minicamp on June 8. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
Los Angeles – Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp said the team has the passion and personnel to win back-to-back Super Bowls and can do so if they focus on getting better every week.

Kupp led the league in receptions, receiving touchdowns and receiving yards during a breakout fifth season and saved his best for last — catching two touchdown passes, including the dramatic game winner, to earn Super Bowl MVP honors.

