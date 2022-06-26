  • Titleholder wins the Takarazuka Kinen at Hanshin Racecourse in Takarazuka, Hyogo Prefecture, on Sunday. | KYODO
  • Kyodo

Takarazuka, Hyogo Pref. – Second-favorite Titleholder stormed down the home straight Sunday to win the Takarazuka Kinen at Hanshin Racecourse.

With jockey Kazuo Yokoyama in the saddle, the 4-year-old colt finished the 2,200-meter race two lengths ahead of fifth-favorite Hishi Iguazu, with fourth-favorite Daring Tact crossing a further two lengths back in third.

