BETHESDA, Maryland – Nasa Hataoka shot a 1-under 71 in the opening round of the Women’s PGA Championship on Thursday to sit seven shots off the lead in her quest for her first major title.

The 23-year-old carded two birdies and one bogey on the back nine to finish the day in a tie for sixth.

