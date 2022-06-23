  • Avalanche center Nazem Kadri (center) celebrates with his teammates after scoring the game-winning goal against the Lightning in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final in Tampa, Florida, on Wednesday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
Nazem Kadri’s return to the lineup was the kind players dream about: ending with him scoring the overtime winner to move the Colorado Avalanche within one victory of the Stanley Cup.

Kadri’s tally gave Colorado a 3-2 victory over the host Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday. The Avalanche lead the best-of-seven series 3-1 and will try to clinch the crown in Game 5 in Denver on Friday.

