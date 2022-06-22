  • Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani celebrates after hitting his second home run of the night against the Royals in Anaheim, California, on Tuesday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
  • Kyodo

Anaheim, California – Shohei Ohtani delivered two three-run homers and drove in a career-high eight runs Tuesday before the Los Angeles Angels came up agonizingly short in a 12-11, 11-inning loss to the Kansas City Royals.

Ohtani sent it to extra innings by tying the game 10-10 with his one-out, three-run blast in the ninth inning, launching Scott Barlow’s 2-2 curveball high into Angel Stadium’s right-field stands.

