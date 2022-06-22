Nagoya – Pinch-hitting Taiki Mitsumata drove in the 10th-inning walk-off run as the Chunichi Dragons came from behind to beat the Tokyo Yakult Swallows 2-1 Tuesday, ending the Central League-leading club’s eight-game winning streak.
Singles from Ariel Martinez and Hayato Mizowaki on either side of an intentional walk from Ryuta Konno (1-1) loaded the bases before Mitsumata singled to left with two outs off Swallows third pitcher Kazuto Taguchi at Vantelin Dome Nagoya.
