  • World No. 45 Nick Kyrgios has joined Evolve, the new sports agency co-founded by Naomi Osaka. | AFP-JIJI
    World No. 45 Nick Kyrgios has joined Evolve, the new sports agency co-founded by Naomi Osaka. | AFP-JIJI

  • Reuters

  • SHARE

Nick Kyrgios on Monday became the first athlete to join Evolve, the new sports agency cofounded by four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka.

Osaka broke with IMG last month to launch Evolve with longtime agent Stuart Duguid. Evolve describes itself as a multifaceted agency focused on brand partnerships, investing, creating athlete-owned businesses and philanthropy.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,