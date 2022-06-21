  • World Athletics President Sebastian Coe says his organization will review its rules governing transgender athletes at the end of 2022. | REUTERS
  • Reuters, AFP-Jiji

Manchester – World soccer’s governing body FIFA and World Athletics said on Monday that they are reviewing their transgender eligibility policies after swimming passed new rules that restrict transgender participation in women’s events.

On Sunday, swimming’s world governing body FINA voted to restrict the participation of transgender athletes in elite women’s competitions and create a working group to establish an “open” category for them in some events as part of its new policy.

