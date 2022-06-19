  • Japan's Yukiko Inui competes in the women's solo technical artistic swimming finals during the 2022 World Aquatics Championships in Budapest on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI
  • Kyodo

Budapest – Yukiko Inui won the women’s solo technical event Saturday in Budapest for Japan’s first-ever gold medal in solo artistic swimming at a world championships.

Inui scored 92.8662 points to win the final at the Szechy Outdoor Pool on Margaret Island on the first day of action. A total of six finals in two disciplines were decided on the day and the June 18-July 3 competitions will be spread over four locations throughout Hungary.

