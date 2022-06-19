Budapest – Yukiko Inui won the women’s solo technical event Saturday in Budapest for Japan’s first-ever gold medal in solo artistic swimming at a world championships.
Inui scored 92.8662 points to win the final at the Szechy Outdoor Pool on Margaret Island on the first day of action. A total of six finals in two disciplines were decided on the day and the June 18-July 3 competitions will be spread over four locations throughout Hungary.
