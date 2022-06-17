  • Warriors guard Stephen Curry holds the Larry O'Brien Trophy as the team celebrates after beating the Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals to clinch the title. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
  • AFP-JIJI

Boston – A dazzling performance from Stephen Curry powered the Golden State Warriors to the NBA title in a 103-90 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday.

The Warriors won the series 4-2.

