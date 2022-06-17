Boston – A dazzling performance from Stephen Curry powered the Golden State Warriors to the NBA title in a 103-90 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday.
The Warriors won the series 4-2.
Boston – A dazzling performance from Stephen Curry powered the Golden State Warriors to the NBA title in a 103-90 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday.
The Warriors won the series 4-2.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
Your subscription plan doesn't allow commenting. To learn more see our FAQ
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.